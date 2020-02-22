Troops let Muslims go to mosques in locked-down Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Troops in Indian-administered Kashmir allowed some Muslims to walk to local mosques alone or in pairs Monday for the Eid al-Adha festival during an unprecedented security lockdown in the disputed region that has gone on for eight straight days.

Thousands of additional troops were sent to the disputed Himalayan region before India’s Hindu nationalist-led government said Aug. 5 it was revoking Kashmir’s special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood. All communications and the internet remained cut off in the Muslim-majority territory to limit protests of the Indian government’s decision. Streets were deserted, with most people staying indoors and authorities not allowing large groups to gather.

“Our hearts are on fire,” said Habibullah Bhat, 75, who said he came out to pray on the Islamic holy day despite his failing health. “India has thrown us into the dark ages, but God is on our side and our resistance will win.”

Hundreds of worshippers gathered on a Srinagar street after the prayers and chanted, “We want freedom” and “Go India, go back,” witnesses said. Officials said the protest ended peacefully.

Elsewhere, two people were injured in violent incidents, senior police officer S.P. Pani said. He did not give any details.