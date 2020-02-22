Two bodies found in Mount Hood National Forest

Authorities are processing a crime scene in the Mount Hood National Forest where the bodies of a man and women were found Monday morning, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

After receiving a 911 call, deputies and officers with the U.S Forest Service were sent to the site near Estacada. They found the bodies of two adults and a dog who was not hurt.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s detectives, crime scene investigators and criminal reconstruction and forensic technicians are now at the scene.

No names have been released pending notification of family.

Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the cause of death.