Vancouver man, 29, faces vehicular homicide allegation in Camas crash

A 29-year-old Vancouver man accused of vehicular homicide was driving at least 90 mph when he crashed and killed his passenger in February, court records say.

Michael Tataichy appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court in connection with the Feb. 6 crash in Camas that killed 18-year-old Manson Juea. Chuukese interpreter Lesther Muritok translated for Tataichy during the brief hearing.

Judge Daniel Stahnke set Tataichy’s bail at $100,000. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty had asked for double that amount.

Camas police officers and firefighters were dispatched at 12:13 a.m. to the 900 block of Northeast Third Avenue for a report of a serious traffic crash.

The Camas Police Department said in a news release that first responders found a Pontiac G6 on its roof with two people inside.