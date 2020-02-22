Vancouver officials tour potential development sites

Who doesn’t love a field trip?

In lieu of their typical weekly meeting at City Hall, the Vancouver City Council loaded onto a bus Monday afternoon to take a five-hour tour around potential development sites. Armed with folders and water bottles, the councilors heard presentation from city staffers along the way about how each site might be transformed by A Stronger Vancouver, a sweeping package of public investments currently under consideration by the city council.

If enacted as written, the package would pour resources into parks and public safety programs, upping the city’s budget by around $30 million a year.

After Monday, City Manager Eric Holmes said, Vancouver’s governing body would have a better idea of what they’d be paying for, and certainly a much more tangible understanding than they could get by looking at a piece of paper from behind the council dais.

“It is night and day, firsthand getting the experience as a group,” Holmes said, walking on a pedestrian path near Columbia Tech Center Park. “To get a sense of scale, what we’re talking about — it’s one thing to see it’s 44 acres on an 8 1/2 -by-11 piece of paper, and another to actually see what that catalytic value could be.”

The tour started in northeastern Vancouver, then wound south and back west before reconvening downtown at 9 p.m. The stops included an undeveloped 44-acre plot slated to become Fenton Community Park, as well as a vacant gravel lot in the city’s Section 30 subarea and the completed Columbia Tech Center Park. The tour also stopped at Bagley Park, Fire Station 3, Father Blanchet Park and The Waterfront Vancouver.