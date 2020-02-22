Menu
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
VetsAid to feature ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow

By
Published:
FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)
HOUSTON — Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans.

The award-winning musician announced Monday that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday.

(The first four dates of ZZ Top’s 50th Anniversary Tour were canceled, including its Aug. 16 performance at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, following drummer Frank Beard’s recent diagnosis of pneumonia.)

In its first two years, net proceeds have allowed VetsAid to disburse nearly $1.2 million in grants. Grants this year will go to Houston-area organizations.

In a statement, Walsh says “all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!”

Walsh’s father died while stationed on Okinawa, Japan, when the musician was 20 months old. He offers free guitar lessons to wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Medical Center, outside Washington.

