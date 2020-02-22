Menu
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Feb. 22, 2020
Weekend DUI enforcement nets 12 arrests

Clark County law enforcement arrested a dozen people suspected of driving under the influence during a concerted effort over the weekend.

The Vancouver, Battle Ground and Washougal police departments, as well as the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, participated in the heightened enforcement Friday and Saturday.

According to a Vancouver Police Department news release, officers arrested 12 people suspected of DUI, issued 39 tickets and gave 79 warnings.

The extra patrols were possible due to a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission as part of Target Zero, the state’s initiative to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

