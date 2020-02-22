Working in Clark County: Tim Brown, parking enforcement officer with the city of Vancouver

The scene by the Clark County Courthouse was calm last week. Dreary for a summer day, people hurried in and out of the building, then jumped in their cars and zoomed away.

But for the ones who didn’t properly estimate their time inside the building, city of Vancouver Parking Enforcement Officer Tim Brown was close by, cruising around on his bike and monitoring the area for parking violations.

“We do that so we can create turnover for the customers coming to the courthouse. We don’t want folks going in there and parking all day long,” Brown said.

Around 2:30 p.m., he inspected the parking slip perched on the dash of a gray-colored hybrid vehicle parked along Franklin Street. Brown peeked in, then checked his watch. The parking pass had expired about a half-hour before. Using his city-issued iPhone and an app called T2, he photographed the front end of the hybrid for documentation. Then he placed a receipt-style $25 citation, printed on weather-resistant material, under the car’s windshield wiper.

Suddenly, the vehicle’s owner approached.

“Is this your car, sir?” Brown asked. “I’m sorry. You have the right to appeal. The options are on the back of the slip.”