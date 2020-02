SPOKANE — Power outages spread across Coeur d’Alene Monday night leaving approximately 12,000 customers without electricity.

The first outage was reported at about 5 p.m., according to Avista’s website. It was due to a tree on a power line.

The other four outages were all reported at about 6:30 p.m. and are under investigation by Avista.

Power for all five outages is estimated to be restored at about 9:15 p.m.