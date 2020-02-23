13 apply for vacated Vancouver school board seat

An open Vancouver school board seat attracted 13 applicants, including three people who ran and lost in the primary election.

Vancouver Public Schools is slated this month to select a temporary replacement for Position 4, which was vacated by Michelle Giovannozzi at the end of July. The four-month opening came with an unusual level of public attention as it’s in the midst of local elections. Three school board seats are open this year, including Position 4.

Teachers Lisa Messer and Kathy Decker made it to the general election for Position 4. No candidates who made it through to the general election applied, which means no one will receive the benefit of de facto incumbency heading into November.

Here are some of the applicants for the position:

• Lindsey Luis, Scott Dalesandro and Jennifer Hawks-Conright, all of whom ran for office but failed to secure spots in the general election, submitted their applications. All three signed pledges saying they would not apply for the open seat prior to the primary election.

Luis is a recent graduate from Fort Vancouver High School and completed her term as National Youth President of the League of United Latin American Citizens.