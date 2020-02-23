Menu
Login
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Feb. 23, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

3 El Paso shooting victims remain in critical condition

By
Published:

EL PASO, Texas — Half of those injured in the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart remain in the hospital 10 days later.

Three people are still in critical condition and another 10 patients are in stable or “good” condition, according to officials at the University Medical Center of El Paso and Del Sol Medical Center. The shooting left 22 people dead.

Nine of the nearly two dozen surviving victims have been discharged.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart
Latest News
AP source: Walmart shooting suspect faces hate crime charges
Nation & World
2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines