3 El Paso shooting victims remain in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas — Half of those injured in the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart remain in the hospital 10 days later.
Three people are still in critical condition and another 10 patients are in stable or “good” condition, according to officials at the University Medical Center of El Paso and Del Sol Medical Center. The shooting left 22 people dead.
Nine of the nearly two dozen surviving victims have been discharged.
