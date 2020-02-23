40,000 census workers start verifying addresses next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this month, an army of 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers equipped with laptops will fan out to neighborhoods around the country to verify and update addresses in preparation for the largest head count in United States history next spring.

The verification of addresses is the most labor-intensive component of the bureau’s preparations this year for the 2020 count. The workers known as “listers” will cover about a third of the nation’s physical area. The Census Bureau conducts a count of every U.S. resident every 10 years.

“We’re moving later this month into the full-fledged national canvassing effort,” Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said Monday at a news conference in Washington that was livestreamed.

The start of the address verifying comes a month after President Donald Trump announced his administration would no longer seek to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census questionnaire. Civil rights groups still worry that the legal fight over the question will cause immigrants and others to hesitate filling out their census forms. The census results are used to distribute federal funds and decide how many U.S. representatives each state gets.

The method used by census workers is changing this year: In years past, listers walked every block of every street in the nation to make sure the physical addresses matched what was on their lists. For this year’s head count, workers are verifying around two-thirds of the addresses from their office computers.