Menu
Login
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Feb. 23, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

40,000 census workers start verifying addresses next week

By
Published:
FILE - In a Wednesday, July 24, 2019 file photo, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testifies before the House Oversight subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Starting in August 2019, an army of 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers equipped with laptops will fan out to neighborhoods around the U.S. to verify and update addresses in preparation for the largest head count in U.S. history next spring. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - In a Wednesday, July 24, 2019 file photo, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testifies before the House Oversight subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Starting in August 2019, an army of 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers equipped with laptops will fan out to neighborhoods around the U.S. to verify and update addresses in preparation for the largest head count in U.S. history next spring. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this month, an army of 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers equipped with laptops will fan out to neighborhoods around the country to verify and update addresses in preparation for the largest head count in United States history next spring.

The verification of addresses is the most labor-intensive component of the bureau’s preparations this year for the 2020 count. The workers known as “listers” will cover about a third of the nation’s physical area. The Census Bureau conducts a count of every U.S. resident every 10 years.

“We’re moving later this month into the full-fledged national canvassing effort,” Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said Monday at a news conference in Washington that was livestreamed.

The start of the address verifying comes a month after President Donald Trump announced his administration would no longer seek to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census questionnaire. Civil rights groups still worry that the legal fight over the question will cause immigrants and others to hesitate filling out their census forms. The census results are used to distribute federal funds and decide how many U.S. representatives each state gets.

The method used by census workers is changing this year: In years past, listers walked every block of every street in the nation to make sure the physical addresses matched what was on their lists. For this year’s head count, workers are verifying around two-thirds of the addresses from their office computers.

Using aerial imagery, workers are looking for blocks where there has been significant growth or decline, where there are multiple instances of an address or when an address is missing. They will then send listers to those blocks to double check for accuracy or get updated information.

Census officials estimate the new method will save time and money.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown
Nation & World
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence
Politics
Report: Census Bureau at risk of not being ready for count
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines