A fresh spin on helping the homeless

A Vancouver chaplain and his brother plan to cycle 2,448 miles to help break the cycle of homelessness.

“Somebody has got to step up, and I put it on our adults all the time — that it’s up to them to break the cycle,” said Mark Roskam, chaplain at Open House Ministries. “We believe in what we are doing, so that makes it easy to bicycle across the country.”

He and his brother, Mike Roskam, are planning to bike from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif., via Route 66. The two hope to leave on Sept. 4, finish by Oct. 11 and raise $66,000.

“Mark and I log a lot of miles around Clark County and we see a lot of homeless situations,” Mike Roskam said. They both talked about homelessness often being a generational issue.

Mark Roskam said that he has been involved in cycling all of his life. His brother took up cycling after giving up golf because he was not good at it. He said that cycling gives him everything he is looking for – time to be active outdoors. “Mike brought the idea to me, and it seems like it was almost an instant yes.”