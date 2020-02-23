Authorities plan update in probe of Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities who have been trying to piece together a motive and other factors that led to a deadly mass shooting in Ohio will provide an update Tuesday on their findings.

Dayton officials scheduled a news conference, a day after federal authorities announced charges against a longtime friend of gunman Connor Betts. Ethan Kollie is accused of lying on federal firearms forms while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Police say Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded at least 14 more people Aug. 4 before they killed him. Investigators haven’t released a motivefor the early morning shooting in the busy Oregon entertainment district.

Kollie bought armor and a 100-round magazine for Betts, authorities said. But they said there was no evidence he knew what Betts planned.

Kollie will appear Wednesday in federal court. His attorney said he has been cooperating with investigators.