Brunell: Battery-operated locomotives are coming

More battery-operated cars and trucks are making their way on to streets and highways, so why not trains? That may not be too far off if BNSF Railway tests are successful.

BNSF and Wabtec (formerly GE Transportation) are developing a battery-electric high-horsepower road locomotive — the type that moves freight trains between Seattle and Chicago. Once all the equipment and support systems are in place, the plan is to run tests between Stockton and Barstow, Calif., (350 miles) beginning in late 2020.

BNSF and other railroads are already using low-horsepower battery-electric locomotives in urban rail yards. Newer diesel hybrid switchers save fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by shifting power to banks of batteries while idling. That technology is particularly important because cities have high concentrations of noxious air emissions.

“What’s different about today’s batteries is that they are significantly more powerful than before, and manufacturers have improved battery quality, reliability and technology so we’re able to test their power for our road locomotives,” said BNSF’s Michael Cleveland, senior manager of emerging technologies.

Last year, BNSF and Wabtec, aided by a $22.6 million grant from the California Air Resources Board, joined forces to begin developing a 100 percent battery-electric road locomotive prototype that works with conventional diesel locomotives to make a battery-electric hybrid “consist.” (Consist refers to when two or more locomotives are coupled together).