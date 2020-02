Stober fundraiser: Ty Stober, a Vancouver city councilor seeking re-election in the November general election, is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

The event will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Williams home, 2212 C St., Vancouver.

It’s open to donors of any amount, though suggested donations for guests start at $125.

To RSVP, email Haley@VoteTy.com.