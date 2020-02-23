CHP officers expected to survive gunfight injuries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Two California Highway Patrol officers who were wounded after a man whose truck was being impounded suddenly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, killing another officer, are expected to survive, authorities said Tuesday.

Officer Andrew Moye, Jr., was killed in the gunfight as dozens of bullets flew shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday just off a freeway in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Other drivers ran for cover and two people suffered minor injuries.

The two surviving officers are in critical and serious condition, respectively, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said. He would not identify them.

KABC-TV reported that a man identified the shooter as his son, Aaron Luther, 49, of neighboring Beaumont.

“We don’t know his motive for this crime,” Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said. Investigators were still gathering evidence from the scene of the “long and horrific gun battle” Tuesday morning.