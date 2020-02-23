Menu
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Feb. 23, 2020
Death Notices

The Columbian
Published:

Borba, Luke, 63, Kalama, died Aug. 9, 2019. Woodland Funeral Home, 360-225-8441.

Diaz, Rosario A., 77, Camas, died Aug. 3, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.

Jacobs, Shirley J., 80, Vancouver, died Aug. 7, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.

Luker, Carol Sue, 82, Vancouver, died Aug. 3, 2019. Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 360-693-3633.

Refosco, Margaret H., 98, Vancouver, died Aug. 10, 2019. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services, 360-213-2060.

Robinson, Barry S. Jr., 61, Oregon City, Ore., died Aug. 8, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.

Shelton, Gladys E., 99, Vancouver, died Aug. 12, 2019. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services, 360-213-2060.

Gyes, Randolph Alan, 65, Vancouver, died Aug. 9, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.

Harig, Andrew, 20, Vancouver, died Aug. 2, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.

Schmidt, Karen S., 68, Vancouver, died July 31, 2019. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 360-892-6060.

Tuscher, Holly A., 74, Vancouver, died Aug. 8, 2019. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.

Verdugo, Gregory M., 51, Vancouver, died Aug. 10, 2019. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services, 360-213-2060.

Zykov, Anatoliy D., 81, Vancouver, died Aug. 11, 2019. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services, 360-213-2060.

