Despite lawsuits, Millennium hums along

LONGVIEW — Hundreds of passenger cars are parked on a 15-acre site that used to be part of the Reynolds aluminum plant.

The gutted old smelter buildings now house airplane parts awaiting shipment.

And rail cars filled with coal come into the property by train, later be shipped to on the short line to Nippon Dynawave pulp and paper mill, just a mile and a half to the east.

The hodgepodge of business activity is keeping the old smelter site humming even as Millennium Bulk Terminals continues its battle to build the west’s largest coal export terminal there. Company officials say Millennium has doubled its revenue in the last two years and has added new operations to its business portfolio in the last half decade.

And while the company awaits court decisions that could decide the fate of its controversial coal terminal — which would occupy about one-third of the 540-acre property — managers say they will continue to seek new projects to fill its Longview site.

“The coal terminal project is still in litigation. It’s going to run its own legal course, and we are and continue to be optimistic about the outcome of that,” said Kristin Gaines, Millennium’s senior vice president of regulatory affairs.