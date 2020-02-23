Dreadful heat, humidity to invade South as misery continues

ATLANTA — Most of the South — from Texas to parts of South Carolina — will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees (47 Celsius), forecasters said.

The most intense heat Tuesday was expected in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Alabama; and in areas near Memphis, Tennessee.

The warnings come one day after the temperature and humidity combined for a Monday heat index of 121 degrees (49.4 Celsius) in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It was only a few degrees cooler in West Memphis, Arkansas.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, the heat index was already 111 degrees (44 Celsius) in Clarksdale; and 108 (42 Celsius) in Savannah, Tennessee, the National Weather Service reported. Those temperatures and others were expected to climb throughout the day.

In Alabama, the highest reported heat indexes Monday were 112 degrees (44.4 Celsius) in Florence, Tuscumbia and Gurley.