Energy Adviser: Utility’s offer can save you money

Home heating and cooling are typically the largest expense baked into residential utility bills and thus one of the best opportunities for energy savings in a person’s home. But all that running back and forth to the thermostat can turn it into a chore pretty quickly.

To help customers trim their electric bills and enjoy a new level of convenience and information, Clark Public Utilities is offering qualified customers the opportunity to have a Nest smart thermostat and up to 10 LED lightbulbs installed in their homes at no cost to them and with no strings attached.

“Upgrading to a smart thermostat can reduce energy waste and maximize comfort all year long,” said Clark Public Utilities Energy Services Program Coordinator Cameron Daline. “Using surplus funds, we’re covering the costs to have these user-friendly and highly efficient thermostats installed in our customers’ homes for free.”

A traditional thermostat is essentially a dial that controls your furnace. A programmable thermostat does that and will automatically adjust the temperature at chosen times. A smart thermostat does all that and much more.

“They take the guesswork out of energy savings,” Daline said.

Nest claims users can save 10 to 12 percent on heating and up to 15 percent on cooling. Clark Public Utilities follows measures set by the Bonneville Power Administration, which estimates savings between $40 and $50 per year.