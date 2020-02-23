Gardening With Allen: Gardening teaches kids vital lessons

Allen Wilson is a Vancouver gardening specialist. Email Allen Wilson at allenw98663@yahoo.com. Photo

Do you believe that teaching and involving children in gardening is a good way to teach them responsibility?

One of the most important ways we learn responsibility when we actively participate in gardening is the law of the harvest. Many people who flounder through life have never learned this law of nature, which applies to many aspects of our lives.

Farmers and ranchers know this law very intimately because it is right in front of them every day. But gardening is an equally good teacher. The law of the harvest can be defined very simply as “you harvest what you plant.” But gardeners know there are many steps between planting and harvest. By following these steps we learn responsibility and many other important principles along the way.

The first step is to select plants which are adapted to the climate, soil and light conditions in a particular location in your garden or landscape. Vegetable gardeners soon learn that most vegetables require full sunlight to thrive. They also do best with rich, well-drained soil. Efforts made to improve existing soil are rewarded with success. Vegetables and other plants require regular care to provide the water, nutrients, and lack of competition from weeds and other pests.

One of the best applications of these principles is in personal relationships, such as marriage. Selecting a partner who matches our own background, interests, goals, and principles is vital to marital success. Marriages also require regular care and light from each partner to develop a happy relationship. The weeds of argument, infidelity, inattention, and lack of communication can destroy a marriage. Nutrients like smiles, hugs, concern, and thoughtful acts will also make a marriage thrive.