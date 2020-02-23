Gorge commission votes 11-1 against Washougal gravel mine

Overturning a previous decision, the Columbia River Gorge Commission took action Tuesday that could lead to shutting down a gravel mine outside Washougal.

The mine, located inside the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, has drawn heated opposition from residents who say they have endured up to 200 trucks a day traveling at unsafe speeds, along with protracted noise and copious amounts of dust.

Friends of the Columbia River Gorge refers to the mining as “illegal” and says it represents “the largest ongoing land use violation” in the 33-year history of the scenic area, which protects the picturesque canyon where the Columbia River slices through the Cascade Mountains.

The Gorge commission, meeting in The Dalles, Ore., heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys representing various parties — nearby residents, Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, mine operator Nutter Corp. and mine owner Judith Zimmerly — before voting 11-1 to reverse Clark County Hearings Examiner Joe Turner’s August 2018 decision.

Commissioner Sondra Clark cast the only dissenting vote. Commissioner Carina Miller did not attend Tuesday’s hearing.