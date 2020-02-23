Help garden insects thrive

I suspect the mass consciousness has shifted to a kinder feeling toward insects, and with it an understanding that most insects enrich the gardening experience.

And there are a lot of species. You will find more than 90,000 specific insects.

There are insects none of us want, starting with the ones that want to snack on us — mosquitoes and biting flies, for example — and those that want to snack on our beloved plants. Legions of professional entomologists fret about sawflies, ambrosia beetles, scale insects and leafhoppers. But the home gardener can be more relaxed. When I realized my carrot crop was being attacked by grubs, I starting harvesting them in bulk and found different ways to consume them. The carrot soup was particularly good.

Even when the pests are unwelcome, you can still find them interesting and pretty. I am thinking of the harlequin bug (a real pest of kale), the hornworm growing fat on your tomatoes and even that bejeweled scarab, the Japanese beetle.

Other insects actually help the gardener, not just with pollination and fruit set but in killing off parasites. I have come to distinguish between the tiniest bees and wasps and consider it a thrill when a tiny, iridescent sweat bee lands on the back of my hand for a quick slurp.

As a class of organisms, insects are obviously successful — they were flying, crawling and swimming around this planet long before we showed up. So apart from the honeybee, the monarch and a few bumblebee species, it seems unlikely that insects would be in as much trouble as other life-forms or their habitats in the scary so-called Anthropocene, if only for their sheer numbers and species diversity.