Ideal Option opens downtown clinic in Vancouver

Addiction treatment agency Ideal Option announced last week that it has opened a new medication-assisted outpatient treatment clinic in Vancouver, with the goal of lowering barriers to access for opioid users seeking treatment. The new location is at 315 W. Mill Plain Blvd.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and Councilor Ty Stober attended an Aug. 1 opening day event, according to a press release put out by Ideal Option. The event sought to promote efforts to reduce overdose deaths in Southwest Washington.

The new location is the second Ideal Option clinic in Southwest Washington. The first opened in 2017 in Cascade Park.

Ideal Option is headquartered in Kennewick.