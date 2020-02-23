Israeli flight attendant dies after getting measles

An Israeli flight attendant died after contracting measles and falling into a coma, Israeli media reported Tuesday, the latest incident amid growing measles outbreaks worldwide.

More cases of the virus were reported in the first half of 2019 than in any other year since 2006, the World Health Organization announced Monday. Compared to this time last year, there have already been nearly three times more reported cases of measles. While many of the measles outbreaks occurred in places with low vaccination rates, the WHO said, others are occurred in nations that have high rates, resulting from “lack of access to quality healthcare or vaccination services, conflict and displacement, misinformation about vaccines, or low awareness about the need to vaccinate.”

“The United States has reported its highest measles case count in 25 years,” the WHO said in the announcement.

The woman, a mother of three, is just the third death from measles in Israel in the past 15 years, according to the Times of Israel. In 2018 an 18-month-old child and an 82-year-old woman also died from the virus.

In a statement to the Jewish Press, the airline, El Al, said that “the company is bowing its head over the death of a member of El Al’s aircrew. The company will continue to act on the matter in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines. Once the case became known, the company acted to vaccinate the company’s aircrews. The company shares the deep grief of the family and will continue to accompany the family.”