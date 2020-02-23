Kelso police seek information on suspected wedding ring thieves

LONGVIEW — Kelso police are asking the public to help identify two men suspected of stealing clothes and a diamond wedding band and matching engagement ring Monday morning from the Kelso JC Penney store.

The two men allegedly entered the store between 11 a.m. and noon wearing Nike “Just Do It” T-shirts and were associated with another man seen driving a Toyota Corolla or Camry with an “OREGON” sticker on the back.

One man approached the jewelry counter and asked to see a matching diamond wedding band and engagement ring worth a total of nearly $4,600, according to a Kelso Police Department post on Facebook. He then fled the store with the rings in hand, according to the post. The other man is suspected of stealing an armful of clothing before fleeing.

Anyone with information related to the incident or suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270 and reference case #19-2217.