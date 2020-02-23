Letter: Herrera Beutler ignores duty

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has disappointed me by not condemning the president’s racism. She explained her action (or inaction) by saying, “I will not be voting for the resolution because it further contributes to our country’s racial division.” Why would she be afraid to cause division between the racists and the normal people?
