Letter: We need more armed citizens

Gun-free zones such as schools and churches are easy targets for killers. We should allow qualified and willing teachers to arm themselves. We need more armed citizens on the streets of every town and city in America. Armed citizens have stopped mass shooters. They don’t get much coverage by the mainstream press. If the freedom-surrendering socialists have it their way and ban and confiscate all firearms, it will get worse. I’m a former police officer. I have some experience with criminals and their mindset.

Without guns, they will increase killing by bombings, knifings, burning with gallons of gasoline, driving into crowds with trucks, etc. How many precious souls could have been saved if a few armed citizens had been at the awful scenes in El Paso and Dayton last weekend? Resulting from mass shootings and bombings, the survivors often suffer permanent disfigurement and disabilities for the rest of their lives, both mental and physical. In summary, eliminate gun-free zones, arm teachers and encourage more concealed carry so ordinary citizens can protect themselves and others from this terrible scourge.