Nickel back by committee for Seahawks

RENTON — The Seahawks may turn to a corner-by-committee strategy to replace Justin Coleman as their nickel back this season.

Coleman signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Lions in free agency after serving as Seattle’s slot cornerback for the last two seasons. He had played more than two-thirds of the team’s defensive snaps in 2018 as the Seahawks used more five and six defensive back packages.

Now the Seahawks don’t have a single clear option to take over the role. Instead, they have four different cornerbacks vying for the job heading into the second preseason game. Akeem King, Kalan Reed, Jamar Taylor and fourth-round pick Ugo Amadi have all had a chance to show what they can do during training camp.

“Kalan Reed did a nice job in the game, Ugo Amadi did a nice job in the game, too, in the plays that he had, and we know that Jamar Taylor and Akeem King can play there,” coach Pete Carroll said. “So, we’ve got four guys that it’s kind of hard to get their reps right, right now.”

Carroll indicated the job could be filled by having interchangeable pieces on a weekly basis instead of one guy in the spot full-time.