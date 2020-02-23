Pink salmon numbers may threaten other North Pacific species

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Biological oceanographer Sonia Batten experienced her lightbulb moment on the perils of too many salmon three years ago as she prepared a talk on the most important North Pacific seafood you’ll never see on a plate — zooplankton.

Zooplanktons nourish everything from juvenile salmon to seabirds to giant whales.

But as Batten examined 15 years of data collected by instruments on container ships near the Aleutian Islands, she noticed a trend: zooplankton was abundant in even-number years and less abundant in odd-number years.

Something was stripping a basic building block in the food web every other year. And just one predator fit that profile.

“The only thing that we have in this whole area with an up and down, alternating-year pattern is pink salmon,” said Batten of Canada’s Marine Biological Association.

Pink salmon are wildly abundant in odd-number years and less abundant in even-number years. They comprise nearly 70 percent of what’s now the largest number of salmon populating the North Pacific since last century.