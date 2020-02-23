Racist posters linked to hate group found at South Seattle synagogues, police say

Seattle police are investigating after racist anti-immigrant flyers connected to a hate group were found at two South Seattle synagogues over the weekend, according to the department.

Officers were called to a synagogue in Seward Park around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after someone reported seeing a man in a mask outside the building, according to a statement from police. Police said congregants found a flyer with racist and anti-immigrant messages taped to the door, which included the website URL for a hate group.

According to police, a witness described seeing a white man in a black baseball hat, black face mask, dark aviator sunglasses and a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt carrying a black suitcase outside the synagogue about the time the flyer was found.

The flyer also was found at another synagogue in the area over the weekend, police spokesman Jonah Spangenthal-Lee said.

Photos of the flyer shared on social media showed racist caricatures of Democratic congresswomen of color and anti-immigrant messages. The posters stated they were from a “local Stormer Book Club,” which the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes as “small localized crews of white men” who follow and support the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer. The groups typically spread their propaganda over the internet and through flyers, according to the ADL.