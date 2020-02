Fire crews have responded to an attic fire in a single-story home, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.

Crews were dispatched at 7:51 p.m. to 708 N.E. 97th Ave. The back of the house and a shed appeared to be affected by a small fire coming from the attic, according to the scanner.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, according to the scanner.

