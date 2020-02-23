Seager, Murphy power Mariners to win

DETROIT — Kyle Seager left Comerica Park with the first three-homer game of his career and he had no idea how it happened.

Seager homered in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings, driving in six runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 11-6 on Tuesday night.

“I don’t remember ever hitting three in a game at any level,” he said. “I’m not sure I’ve ever done it.”

Seager’s first two homers were routine, but he got some help on the third one. His line drive to left-centerfield didn’t have the distance to clear the fence, but centerfielder Niko Goodrum and leftfielder Brandon Dixon collided on the warning track. The ball hit Goodrum’s glove and bounced over the fence.

“I was running, so I didn’t see it,” Seager said. “Everyone told me they knocked it over, but I’m going to have to find a replay online. When I tell the story, it’s going to be a no-doubter.”