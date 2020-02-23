Menu
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Feb. 23, 2020
Sister of Portland State athlete indicted in his slaying

PORTLAND — The sister of a two-sport athlete at Portland State University has been indicted in his shooting death earlier this month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 30-year-old Tamena Strickland was indicted by a grand jury on Monday. Deante Strickland, 22, was fatally shot on Aug. 2.

Tamena Strickland is charged with one count of murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of assault in the second degree with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Deante Strickland was on the basketball and football teams at Portland State.

