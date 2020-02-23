Menu
Login
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Feb. 23, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

US consumer prices rose 0.3% amid widespread cost increases

By
Published:
2 Photos
This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a gasoline pump at a refueling station in Pittsboro, N.C. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for July. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a gasoline pump at a refueling station in Pittsboro, N.C. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for July. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Photo Gallery

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in July, pushed higher by more expensive gas, medical care and housing.

The Labor Department says the consumer price index increased 1.8% compared with a year earlier, up from 1.6% in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices moved up 0.3% in July and 2.2% in the past year.

The figures suggest that inflation is picking up slightly, though it remains modest. The economy is in its 11th year of growth, unemployment is low, and wages are growing modestly. These are trends that typically accelerate price gains. But many companies are reluctant to charge more in the face of online competition.

Most major categories of goods and services saw price gains last month. Housing costs have jumped 3.5% in the past year.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

India, US struggling to bridge trade dispute as Trump visits
Nation & World
Stocks sink, Treasury prices soar as investors seek safety
Business
Stocks fall on Apple revenue warning
Business

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines