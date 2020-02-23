Vancouver man pleads guilty in Kelso killing

KELSO — The second of three Vancouver men charged in the January shooting death of a Kelso convenience store clerk has pleaded guilty, leaving the suspected shooter as the only suspect still maintaining his innocence in the robbery-killing.

Erkinson Kinisou Bossy, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police believe he and two other men came to Kelso on Jan. 22 to buy drugs and, being unsuccessful, decided to look for a store to rob because they “did not want to make the drive to Kelso for nothing,” according to court documents.

Police say they settled on Holt’s Quik Chek, where 19-year-old D’Anthony Leslie Williams allegedly went inside armed with a semiautomatic handgun. After robbing 30-year-old Kayla Dezaree Chapman, Williams allegedly shot her and fled, according to court documents. Chapman, who was the only person in the store at the time besides Williams, called 911 but died minutes later.

Police believe Bossy supplied the gun used in the shooting and drove the getaway car. Investigators say he later led police on a car chase through Vancouver and Portland that involved a hail of gunfire between his vehicle and pursuing officers.

Bossy told detectives he fled because he didn’t want to get in trouble for the murder, according to court documents.