Vandals cause $250,000 damage at Bellingham school, force delay to start of classes

BELLINGHAM — Vandals caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to Bellingham Christian School’s Sunset Drive campus, forcing the school to delay the start of classes by one week.

In an online letter to the Bellingham Christian community Friday, Aug. 9, principal Shawn Cunningham said the start of the 2019-20 school year has been moved to Sept. 10 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Seventh- and eighth-grade classes will begin Sept. 9 at Spring Creek Church and will remain there until Sept. 25, so renovation work on the classrooms can be completed.

Cunningham’s letter said preschool classes at the Spring Creek campus will still start during the first week of September.

“This setback not only hurts our hearts for the people who did the damage, but has caused delays to the plan for starting school, specifically in our ability to access the supplies and finish the gym remodel,” Cunningham wrote in the letter.

“Happening simultaneously with the construction has made it very complicated to put a timeline in place for teachers to move into their classrooms, use their computers, finish the gym remodel and have space for events.”