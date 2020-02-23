Vital Statistics

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED

Broussard, Danielle Marie, 24, Battle Ground, and Miller, Colten Don, 24, Battle Ground.

Bydanava, Maryia, 23, Vancouver, and Kalesnikava, Hanna, 30, Vancouver.

Chiara, Anthony Joseph, 32, Ridgefield, and Peterson, Jennifer Anne, 25, Ridgefield.

Dicarlo, Emilie Joyce, 29, Portland, and Evans, Joseph Kyle, 33, Portland.

Doherty, Jeannette Mavis, 68, Newberg, Ore., and Richards, Raymond Bond, 64, Vancouver.

Fox, Matthew Allen, 28, Portland, and Parker, Autumn Dawn, 36, Portland.

Kueffner, Marichen Cheryl, 29, Vancouver, and Rossevelt, Brian Michael, 31, Vancouver.

Lancaster, Deanna Jo, 44, Vancouver, and Landreth, Jeffrey Ray Sr., 49, Vancouver.

Pardi, Adair Christine, 24, Vancouver, and Wilcox, Kelly Rae, 28, Vancouver.

Prowell, Yaqub Khalid, 39, Portland, and Cubias, Luz Janett, 49, Camas.

McDow, Dawn Anna, 48, Camas, and Scholz, Troy Michael, 43, Camas.

Mendoza, Armando, 39, Portland, and Escobedo, Audrey Michelle Vela, 38, Vancouver.

Morgunov, Joseph Konstantinovich, 35, Vancouver, and Mironichenko, Yuliya, Nikolayevna, 26, Portland.

Oslund, Austin Daniel-Goodlin, 23, Battle Ground, and Hobbs, Ashley Marie, 25, Battle Ground.

Otero, Eva Liz Adorno, 36, Vancouver, and Tunnell, James Russell, 46, Vancouver.

Ricks, Tony Steven, 46, Vancouver, and Revelle, Michelle Dawn, 47, Vancouver.

Ridgway, Mathew Lee, 24, Woodland, and Jordan, Shyann Marie, 22, Woodland.

Stecker, Molly Beth, 34, Camas, and Merritt, Blake Nicolas, 37, Vancouver.

Swain, Virsha Marie, 34, Vancouver, and Carter, Jeffrey Leonard, 33, Vancouver.

Tennant, Leota Lyons, 40, Santa Clara, Calif., and Borcherding, Daniel Joseph, 36, Santa Clara, Calif.

Marriage dissolutions

PETITIONS FILED

Cervantes, Ida and Guillermo.

Davidson, Brian R. and Lea Morales.

Davis, Kayla Mae and Ryan Joseph.

Franklin, Peter William and Kellie Kerwin.

Gellantly, Kayla Lynn and Jesse Brian.

Giordano, Kimberly Michelle and Kenneth Christopher.

Hannah, Robyn Dawn and Joel S.

Harris, Phil Douglas and Sandblast, Cynthia Ann.

Heaps, Shannon Chris and Shelly Diann.

Hullender, Michael and Jade.

Martinez, Jeffrey Cole and Patterson, Renee.

Reyes, Shayna Ann and Martin, Anthony W.

Schmalenberger, Heidi Rae and Peter Andrew.

Thomas, Melissa Marie and Brandon Emery.

Trevino, Rachel Marie and Matthew David.

Welch, Robert Adam and Castens, Katie.

Wright, Steven Ryon and Amber Marie.

PETITIONS FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Pennington, Cathryn and Gregory.

Peterson, James Troy and Cecilia Corras.

DECREES GRANTED

Buzzini, Vickie Lynn and McChesney, Randy.

Clifford, Donald Longworth Jr. and Hughes, Tori Erin.

Johnson, Amy Ewing and Mark Allen.

Keirstead, Dustin Michael and Peterson, Suzanne Lora.

Neyenhouse, Jill Ann and Brannan, Seth Charles.

Robinson, Casey Allen and Sueann Lenore.

Roland, Robbi Lorraine and Barnhart, Edward Clifton.

Rush, Dan and Caughell-Rush, Julie.

Ryan, Ingrid Kathy and McClendon, Travis Tenneil.

Stults, Cari Lynn and Eric Matthew.

Swigert, Angela L. and Hernandez, Miguel Angel.

Tuchin, Natalya and Skomorokov, Dmitry.

Tuttle, Amy Katherine and Josef Robert.

Wong, Moya O’Neil and Damrow, Rob Louis.

DECREES FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Whitecotton, Leroy Leo and Faith Ann.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing.

SUPERIOR

Brioso, Darcy Nicole, Spokane Valley, 30 days which may be served in Spokane County, first-degree theft, identity theft.

Carter, Adam Richard, 34, 1351 Lincoln Ave., 30 days, attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Gillis, Devan C., 27, 7508 N.E. 108th Court, 180 days, criminal mischief armed with a deadly weapon.

Pendergrass, Colten T., 27, 12611 N.E. 99th St., 20 days, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping on a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor charge.

Stone, Casey Justin, 43, no address listed, 20 days, possession of methamphetamine.

Yanzick, Dennis John Jr., 30, 16201 Washougal River Road, Washougal, 21 3/4 months, attempted second-degree robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property.