Weather Eye: Two words for you for now – mostly sunny

Patrick Timm is a local weather specialist. His column appears Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Reach him at patricktimm.com. Photo

The weather forecast is pretty easy this week, mostly sunny and highs in the mid-80s today and around 80 degrees the rest of the week. The chance of showers this weekend is still up in the air so no worries now — we’ll dive into that possibility on Thursday.

Meanwhile, our rainfall total here in Vancouver so far this month is at 0.38 inch. We had three days of rain this month — on Aug. 2, 9 and 10. Yes, those clouds and showers were quite persistent Saturday and dampened spirits only slightly at the County Fair.

It could have been worse. Back in 2009 on Aug. 11 and 12, we had close to an inch over much of Clark County and upwards of 1.5 inches in some locations. Now that was wet. We had the average rainfall for August in just two days.

While we were under plenty of clouds over the weekend and light rain, the coastal beaches were mostly sunny and temperatures in the 70s. For some reason the ocean beaches have had more sunshine than here lately. And so it goes in the weather business.

While I was attending the outdoor Saturday Market in Ilwaco on the waterfront, skies were clear and sunny. I was eating lunch on a bench overlooking the marina watching folks coming in from salmon fishing. At that hour it was cloudy and rainy in Vancouver. I could see those dark clouds off to the east over the Coast Range mountains.