Woodland food bank to cut one distribution day

WOODLAND — Woodland Action is temporarily suspending Tuesday distribution at the food bank due to a staffing shortage, according to a post on the nonprofit group’s Facebook page.

The food bank is typically open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. With the closure on Tuesdays, the food bank will extend hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Tuesday distributions could return in the fall.

For more information, visit www.woodlandaction.org, or call 360-225-9998.