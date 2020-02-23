Woodstock, Manson and the march to Utopia

NEW YORK — In the summer of 1969, dreams of a new society played out in muddy wonder at the Woodstock music festival and in murderous parody during the Manson rampage in Los Angeles.

Over a 10-day period in August, hundreds of thousands of young people journeyed to Bethel, New York, and under rainy skies helped give birth to the legend of counterculture paradise at Woodstock. On the other end of the country, a “family” led by an ex-convict and frustrated rock musician launched a hoped-for revolution by plotting and carrying out the slaughter of actress Sharon Tate and six others on consecutive nights.

Timing alone ensured that the Woodstock gathering and the Charles Manson massacre would be joined in memory, opposing codas to the 1960s, a decade endlessly debated and obsessed over. But the apex of peace and love and the abyss of pitiless violence were also born out of similar drives as old as America itself– freedom from guilt and inhibition, a belief in the perfectibility of people and society, a longing for community rooted in the seeming corruption of modern life.

“America has a long and consistent history of communal societies that retreat from the alienation and the perceived immorality of the dominant capitalist culture,” says Adam Morris, whose “American Messiahs: False Prophets of a Damned Nation” came out in March. “You could say both (Manson and Woodstock) came about through a desire, long manifest throughout American history, to bring about a new social order. Obviously the orders imagined by people at Woodstock and people in the Manson family were very different.”

“The utopian dream of restarting history from scratch has been baked into the American experiment from the outset,” says Christopher Jennings, whose “Paradise Now: The Story of American Utopianism,” came out in 2016. “Even though it was obviously a myth, visions of the North American continent as a blank slate upon which any future might be inscribed influenced generations of utopians.”