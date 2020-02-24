$1.1 billion to $3 million a dramatic, true Tumblr

Tumblr, the one-time darling of social media, sold for a whopping $1.1 billion in 2013. On Monday, in perhaps the latest mark of its decline, the site was reportedly bought for just $3 million.

Twitter didn’t miss a beat in pointing out that Tumblr’s reported sales price was less than that of this bluefin tuna. BuzzFeed propped up a list of seven condos you can buy in New York for the same price as Tumblr.

So how did this happen? How did Tumblr — once a booming online start-up — get swallowed up by the owner of WordPress, another blogging giant and Tumblr’s former rival?

Let’s start with Tumblr’s early days. The site launched in 2007 under David Karp, who dropped out of high school at age 15 and got Tumblr up and running when he was 20. In a 2011 interview, Karp said he had wanted to set up a blog but didn’t think the traditional, long-form formats like WordPress were the right fit.

“I had all these cool videos, links and projects that I wanted to put out there, and I had a really hard time doing it,” Karp told .net magazine in 2011. “I wanted to do something different. I was determined not to compete with WordPress.”