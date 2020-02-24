Menu
Login
Monday, February 24, 2020
Feb. 24, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

2 killed in Tacoma shooting

By
Published:

TACOMA — Authorities say two men were killed and three women injured in a shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

KOMO reports the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the men police found at the scene was declared dead by the fire department. The three women and the other man shot were taken to the hospital, but the man died soon after getting to the treatment center.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

From China to Sea-Tac to Shoreline: Here’s how screening for coronavirus works
Business
Man shoots father-in-law in Lake Forest Park
Northwest
Korean liquor store. Black neighborhood. A quarter of a century after the LA riots, misgivings still run deep
Nation & World

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines