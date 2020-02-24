A fresh 20-minute take on the classic pairing of salmon and citrus

Citrus and salmon are pals that go way back in Recipeland. The cheffy explanation goes something like this: The acidity of your oranges, limes, lemons, grapefruit, etc., cuts through the fattiness of the fish, and the colors are complementary on the plate.

I locked on to the pairing when Dallas cooking instructor and cookbook author Tina Wasserman shared her Salmon With Pink Peppercorn Citrus Sauce with Washington Post readers in 2009. It’s a recipe that comes as close to perfect and foolproof as it gets, and has served me well at Passover Seders and brunch gatherings every year since.

This dish has fewer moving parts, but the effect is the same: tangy, a little sweet, pretty. The salmon fillets are broiled with the flesh sides down, so their skin crisps up in mere minutes. I’ve found that this method also helps prevent overcooking of the fish. The relish comes together first, though, so its flavors can mingle a bit and the bite of red onion is reduced. But to keep the mint at its best, don’t make the relish too far in advance.

Broiled Salmon With Mint Relish

20 minutes. 2 servings

An easy relish makes just the right complement to the richness of the fish. The dish is good warm or cold.

Serve with mashed potatoes or sugar snap peas.

1/4 medium red onion

Handful fresh mint leaves (about 1/4 ounce)

1 large grapefruit, preferably red (may substitute pomelo or sections from 2 large limes)

1 large navel orange

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (may substitute piment d’espelette for a fruity, less-intense heat)