Administration takes step to relax trucker drive-time rules

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has taken a step closer to relaxing federal regulations governing the amount of time truck drivers can spend behind the wheel, winning praise from the trucking industry and drawing scorn from highway safety advocates.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, an agency of the Transportation Department, issued proposed changes on Wednesday to the “hours of service” rules that dictate breaks truckers are required to take, and their time on and off duty.

“It puts a little more power back in the hands of the drivers and motor carriers,” said Raymond Martinez, head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Martinez said the agency listened to drivers and their call for safer and more flexible rules.

But highway safety groups have warned that putting the revisions into place would dangerously weaken the regulations.

The government “is offering flexibility without regard for the fact that these weakened rules could be exploited by the worst actors in the industry,” said Harry Adler, executive director of the Truck Safety Coalition.