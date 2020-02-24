Both orca babies alive, all 3 southern resident pods seen in Canadian waters

Researchers documented this week that both babies in the southern resident killer whale pods are still alive.

That was welcome news for the population of endangered orcas that dropped to just 73 this month, with three adults missing and presumed dead: J17, K25 and L84. The southern resident population has been in steady decline and is the lowest since the end of the live capture era in Washington waters in 1976.

On Sunday, researchers with the Center for Whale Research, which tracks the southern resident population, photographed both babies, alive and seemingly well.

Orca calves have a 50 percent chance of surviving their first year of life in the best of circumstances. So the persistence of the babies — J31’s new calf, J56, and L124, the calf born to L77 in January — is encouraging.

Researchers have confirmed J56 is female. The gender of L124 is not yet known.

In addition to the sighting on the west side of Vancouver Island on Sunday, J pod was seen in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Tuesday, Ken Balcomb, founding director of the Center for Whale Research, reported Wednesday morning in a text to The Seattle Times.