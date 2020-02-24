CBS-Viacom merger brings together well-known brands

After years of on-again, off-again merger talks, broadcast giant CBS Corp. and its corporate sibling Viacom Inc. on Tuesday finally agreed to reunite in a nearly $12 billion deal that will bring together such well-known brands as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime.

CBS, the larger of the two companies and worth $18.5 billion, will absorb the smaller Viacom, which owns such assets as BET, Comedy Central and the Paramount Pictures movie studio in Hollywood. The new company will be called ViacomCBS Inc., in a nod to the legacy of Sumner Redstone, the ailing 96-year-old media titan who built an empire from a small chain of drive-in movie theaters in the Northeast.

Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish will become president and chief executive of the new entity, and gain a seat on the board. Shari Redstone, the mogul’s daughter, will become the first chairwoman in Viacom’s history.

The proposed merger was widely expected, the latest in the wave of entertainment industry consolidations. It was the third time in three years that CBS and Viacom attempted to hook up.

Last year, telecommunications colossus AT&T bought HBO, CNN, TBS and the Warner Bros. studio in an $85 billion deal. In March, Walt Disney Co. completed a $71.3 billion acquisition of much of Rupert Murdoch’s Hollywood holdings.