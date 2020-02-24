Cowlitz County aims to boost affordable housing

KELSO — In an effort to increase affordable housing, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday took the first step to update the county’s manufactured home park code.

The commissioners adopted a manufactured home park “overlay” district, which is intended to promote flexibility when permitting new or expanding manufactured home parks while ensuring compatibility with local and state laws.

The district applies to all 60 manufactured or mobile home parks within unincorporated Cowlitz County, as well as areas approved for future use. The overlay allows the county to bring all parks under one standard, said Greta Holmstrom, senior long range planner.

Holmstrom said the manufactured home park code, adopted in the 1980s, needs to be simplified and more consistent. Those updates will come before the commissioners in the next few weeks, she said.

The effort stems from a 2017 directive from the commissioners to Building and Planning to recommend changes to existing regulations to increase housing supply, choice, innovation and affordability, according to the ordinance.