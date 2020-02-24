Menu
Login
Monday, February 24, 2020
Feb. 24, 2020
Current weather Vancouver, WA

Linkedin Pinterest

Ex-Blackwater contractor sentenced to life in Iraq shootings

By
Published:
2 Photos
FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, former Blackwater Worldwide guard Nicholas Slatten enters a taxi cab as he leaves federal court in Washington, after the start of his trial. A federal judge has sentenced a former Blackwater security contractor to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting of unarmed civilians in Iraq. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, former Blackwater Worldwide guard Nicholas Slatten enters a taxi cab as he leaves federal court in Washington, after the start of his trial. A federal judge has sentenced a former Blackwater security contractor to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting of unarmed civilians in Iraq. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Photo Gallery

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has sentenced a former Blackwater security contractor to life in prison for his role in the 2007 shooting of unarmed civilians in Iraq.

Judge Royce Lamberth issued the sentence Wednesday after friends and relatives requested leniency for Nicholas Slatten, who was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in December.

Prosecutors charged that Slatten was the first to fire shots in the September 2007 massacre of Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad. In all, 10 men, two women and two boys, ages 9 and 11, were killed.

The defense had argued that Slatten and other Blackwater contractors opened fire only after they saw what they mistakenly thought was a potential suicide car bomber moving quickly toward their convoy.

Featured Agent
Columbian Homes featured real estate agent
View Listings

Related Stories

Ex-Dallas cop in deadly shooting gets hug from the judge
Nation & World
Ex-cop’s murder trial for shooting neighbor to start
Nation & World
U.S. contractor sentenced in Iraq shooting seeks new trial
Politics

Comments

Please take a second to review our community guidelines Community guidelines