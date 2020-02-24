Fernandez scores twice in Timbers’ 3-2 win over Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brian Fernandez scored twice and the Portland Timbers beat Chicago 3-2 on Wednesday night with the Fire playing a man down for 60 minutes of the match.

It was Portland’s second straight win at home to start a 10-game homestand. The Timbers (11-9-4) had a challenging 12-game road trip to open the season because of construction at Providence Park, but got a friendlier schedule down the stretch.

Nemanja Nikolic scored in the 75th minute for the Fire (7-11-9), who did not play Bastian Schweinsteiger or Dax McCarty in the midweek match. Chicago was hampered in a comeback bid against the Timbers when Aleksandar Katai was ejected in the 30th minute.

The Fire defeated the Montreal Impact 3-2 at home on Saturday with Schweinsteiger scoring the winning goal.

Portland defeated Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver 3-1 on Saturday. The Timbers have dropped just one of their last eight matches.